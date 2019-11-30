Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Buries pair of goals

Foligno scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Foligno did it all himself on his first tally, intercepting Evgeni Malkin's back-pass and beating Tristan Jarry to restore a one-goal lead for the Blue Jackets. Foligno then scored with the man advantage to stretch the lead to 4-1. The captain has 11 points, 41 shots on goal and 69 hits through 22 contests. His second goal of the game was his third power-play point this season.