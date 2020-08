Foligno scored an empty-net goal on two shots and dished out three hits with a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-0 win over Toronto in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Foligno put the finishing touches on the scoring -- and the Maple Leafs -- with his empty-netter in the final half-minute of regulation. The 32-year-old winger had a goal and two assists in the series while totaling eight shots on goal. Foligno is a more impactful real-life player than fantasy asset at this stage of his career.