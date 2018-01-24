Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Collects two assists

Foligno had a pair of assists in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

Foligno has had a disappointing season, but he's been productive of late, notching six points (two goals) in his last six games. The 30-year-old does have 20 points through 48 games, but Foligno is stuck on just three power-play points (two goals) after netting 11 power-play tallies in two of his previous three seasons. Foligno can be relied on in deeper leagues, but he's been too inconsistent to be trusted in shallower formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories