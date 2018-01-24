Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Collects two assists

Foligno had a pair of assists in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

Foligno has had a disappointing season, but he's been productive of late, notching six points (two goals) in his last six games. The 30-year-old does have 20 points through 48 games, but Foligno is stuck on just three power-play points (two goals) after netting 11 power-play tallies in two of his previous three seasons. Foligno can be relied on in deeper leagues, but he's been too inconsistent to be trusted in shallower formats.