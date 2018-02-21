Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Designated for injured reserve
Foligno (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 18 on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Since the captain is expected to be shelved for up to two weeks, this transaction doesn't come as a surprise, and it opens up a roster spot in case the Blue Jackets want extra forward depth outside of Jussi Jokinen. Foligno will miss at least the next two games while he virtually resides on injured reserve.
