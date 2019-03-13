Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Doles out another apple
Foligno recorded an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.
In addition to being his usual physical self (154 hits), Foligno continues to provide key production from his bottom-six role. The veteran winger will fall short of his 51-point campaign from 2016-17, but, if he stays healthy, he should easily surpass the 33-point mark he finished with last season.
