Foligno scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and served up two hits in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Foligno set up Riley Nash's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the second. The two-point effort gave Foligno seven points through 13 contests. The 33-year-old has added 22 shots, nine PIM, 31 hits and 15 blocked shots in a third-line role. His physical production makes up for slightly less offense, giving Foligno some fantasy value in formats that reward the rough stuff.