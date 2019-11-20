Play

Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Eligible to play Thursday

Foligno is available for Thursday's meeting with Detroit having served his three-game suspension.

Foligno should be back in a top-six role heading into Thursday's game, along with resume his place on the power play. Prior to his ban, the winger was bogged down in a 14-game goalless streak, during which he notched four assists, 21 shots and 32 hits. Eric Robinson figures to be relegated to the press box with Foligno in the lineup.

