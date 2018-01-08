Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ends drought with power-play goal Sunday
Foligno tallied a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
The Blue Jackets captain ended a 10-game goalless drought with the first-period marker, adding three hits and two shots on goal to his ledger for the night. Foligno now has just 15 points through 43 games on the season, and with injuries having deprived him of his usual quality of linemate, it could be tough for the veteran to fully shake off his slump until players like Brandon Dubinsky (eye) and Cam Atkinson (foot) return to the ice.
