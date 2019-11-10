Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Extra discipline may be looming

Foligno was tossed from Saturday's game versus the Avalanche after catching Pierre-Edouard Bellemare up high with an elbow.

The incident occurred at 17:15 of the second period, and it forced the Avalanche's Bellemare from the game. Prior to the early exit, Foligno had an assist, two shots and three hits in 10:42 of ice time. The Blue Jackets' captain isn't known for reckless play, but a suspension or fine for the dangerous hit could be in his future.