Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Extra discipline may be looming
Foligno was tossed from Saturday's game versus the Avalanche after catching Pierre-Edouard Bellemare up high with an elbow.
The incident occurred at 17:15 of the second period, and it forced the Avalanche's Bellemare from the game. Prior to the early exit, Foligno had an assist, two shots and three hits in 10:42 of ice time. The Blue Jackets' captain isn't known for reckless play, but a suspension or fine for the dangerous hit could be in his future.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sparks offense in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Makes impact in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Misses mark in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will return Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Missing in action Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.