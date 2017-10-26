Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Finds back of net again Wednesday

Foligno scored his third goal in the last four games during Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The Blue Jackets' captain now has eight points (three goals and five assists) through nine games to go along with a plus-7 rating. Foligno hasn't been able to recapture his 30-goal form from 2014-15 over the last couple of seasons, but with a secure spot in Columbus' top six and a wealth of young offensive talent surrounding him, he seems headed for another big campaign.