Foligno scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The veteran winger has seen his offensive skills fade in recent seasons, but the decline seems to be accelerating as Foligno had only one goal and five points in his prior 21 games coming into Saturday. On the season, he has 13 points in 35 contests, and coach John Tortorella's constant line-juggling may not be helping matters.