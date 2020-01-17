Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: First goal in 23 games

Foligno scored late in the third period Thursday to lift the Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

It was his first goal in 23 games. Foligno plays a hard game, but he's hardly fantasy worthy. He has 19 points in 45 games. Foligno caught lightning in a bottle with his 73 points in 2014-15. Since then, he's largely been a 30-something point guy (other than a blip in 2016-17). Nice game for Foligno, but he's better left on he wire.