Foligno posted an assist, five hits and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

While Foligno did set up Boone Jenner's third-period tally to build a 3-0 lead, he also took a tripping penalty in overtime. Ten seconds later, Auston Matthews completed the comeback for the Maple Leafs. Foligno has been limited to two assists in the series. The captain has added 19 hits, six shots on goal and eight PIM.