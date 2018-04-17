Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Gets first point of 2017-18 playoffs
Foligno got an assist during a 5-4 Game 2 overtime win over Washington on Sunday.
After missing the last six regular season games, Foligno returned just in time for the postseason, and got his team rolling with a primary assist to Cam Atkinson for Columbus' first goal. Although the captain is receiving a hefty 19:25 of ice time and picking up 1:45 on the second power-play unit, it appears he's assuming a more defensively based role for the playoffs -- he's just fired off one shot on net while averaging four hits and three blocked shots so far through the first two games. Nonetheless, Foligno should continue logging big minutes and see a fair share of offensive opportunities as Columbus looks to finish off Washington.
