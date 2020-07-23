Foligno (undisclosed) is on the ice for practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Foligno missed Tuesday's instrasquad scrimmage with an undisclosed issue, but whatever held him out evidently wasn't overly serious. The 32-year-old winger is expected to skate on Columbus' third line and second power-play unit during the Blue Jackets' qualifying round series versus the Maple Leafs.