Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Handed three-game ban
Foligno has been suspended three games for elbowing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during Saturday's loss to the Avalanche.
Bellemare suffered a concussion from the hit. Foligno had a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday, and they determined a three-game sentence was fair -- five games was the max. The veteran center posted seven points in 17 games before this ban. He'll be eligible to return Nov. 21 against the Red Wings.
