Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ice time plentiful in early going
Foligno has averaged 20:57 of ice time through the first two games of the regular season, picking up an assist along the way.
The ice-time figure is a bit skewed because the Blue Jackets and Red Wings went into overtime in Columbus' road opener, but it's still an encouraging sign for the captain after he saw an 18-point decline in points last year, as measured against his 2016-17 rate of offensive production.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores twice in Game 6 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Gets first point of 2017-18 playoffs•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out 2-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Another two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...