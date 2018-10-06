Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ice time plentiful in early going

Foligno has averaged 20:57 of ice time through the first two games of the regular season, picking up an assist along the way.

The ice-time figure is a bit skewed because the Blue Jackets and Red Wings went into overtime in Columbus' road opener, but it's still an encouraging sign for the captain after he saw an 18-point decline in points last year, as measured against his 2016-17 rate of offensive production.