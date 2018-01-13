Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: In on both goals in 5-2 loss

Foligno recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.

This was Foligno's first multi-point showing since Oct. 21, and he collected just seven goals and two assists through the 37 games in between. Needless to say, the 30-year-old veteran is struggling to generate offense this season and should probably be viewed as a low-end fantasy option in most settings.