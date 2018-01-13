Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: In on both goals in 5-2 loss
Foligno recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.
This was Foligno's first multi-point showing since Oct. 21, and he collected just seven goals and two assists through the 37 games in between. Needless to say, the 30-year-old veteran is struggling to generate offense this season and should probably be viewed as a low-end fantasy option in most settings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ends drought with power-play goal Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots milestone goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores goal in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles continue Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Finds back of net again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Multi-point effort in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...