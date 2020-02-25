Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Leads offense with pair of goals

Foligno scored two goals on four shots, dished three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Foligno tallied a goal each in the first and second periods. It's his second multi-point outing in the last three games. The 32-year-old has 28 points, 127 shots, 195 hits and 62 PIM through 61 contests this season.