Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Logs over 25 minutes in return
Foligno saw 25:13 of ice time in Tuesday's preseason clash with Chicago.
Despite the high volume of minutes -- which included 8:17 with the man advantage -- Foligno compiled just one shot on goal, three hits and two blocks. After missing the Blue Jackets' final playoff contest with a foot injury, the 29-year-old appears to be back to 100 percent and should challenge for the 50-point mark again this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Wins two leadership awards•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: More details surface on injured foot•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ready for action•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Won't go Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...