Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Logs over 25 minutes in return

Foligno saw 25:13 of ice time in Tuesday's preseason clash with Chicago.

Despite the high volume of minutes -- which included 8:17 with the man advantage -- Foligno compiled just one shot on goal, three hits and two blocks. After missing the Blue Jackets' final playoff contest with a foot injury, the 29-year-old appears to be back to 100 percent and should challenge for the 50-point mark again this year.