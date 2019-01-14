Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Makes impact against Rangers

Foligno scored two goals in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

The tallies were his first in three games since he returned to the Jackets following a four-game absence due to his daughter's surgery. Foligno now has 12 goals and 23 points through 40 games, but given the premium ice time he still receives -- he skated 4:34 on the power play Sunday -- the 31-year-old could still put together a more productive second half.