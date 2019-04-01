Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Makes impact in win

Foligno scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The veteran forward hadn't had a multi-point performance since he potted two goals against the Rangers on Jan. 13. Foligno simply isn't a big offensive threat at this stage of his career -- he's got 17 goals and 33 points in 70 games -- but he'll continue to give John Tortorella max effort in whatever role the coach needs him in on any given night.