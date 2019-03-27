Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Misses mark in return
Foligno (personal) recorded four shots and three hits over 13:16 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
Foligno didn't hit the scoresheet, but since it wasn't an injury that caused him to miss the previous four games, Foligno should be fine despite the limited amount of ice time. The captain has recorded 16 goals, 14 assists and four power-play points through 67 games this season.
