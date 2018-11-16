Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Misses practice
Foligno was excused from practice Friday for personal reasons, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Hedger made it clear that Foligno didn't catch an illness that's been spreading around the locker room. By default, the captain is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores in home win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Shines in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ice time plentiful in early going•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores twice in Game 6 loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...