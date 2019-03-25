Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Missing in action Sunday
Foligno (personal) is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Canucks.
The Blue Jackets' captain will miss a fourth straight contest as a result of a personal issue. To this point, the team has not provided any details, or a timeline regarding Foligno's eventual return, leaving fantasy owners in quite a pickle.
