Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Multi-point effort in losing cause

Foligno opened the scoring on the power play and added an assist in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

Foligno has had a productive start to the season, racking up a pair of goals and seven points through eight games. The second-line center plays on a loaded first power-play unit and is delivering for fantasy goers after a solid 26-goal 2016-17 campaign. His steady point production makes him worth owning in most fantasy formats.