Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Nets game-winning goal
Foligno scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The second-period marker gave Foligno his first game-winning goal of the young season. Pointless in his last two entering play Thursday night, his owners will undoubtedly be happy with the performance and hope Foligno can build off it moving forward. With five points in six games, the 30-year-old American will look to add to his season total Saturday against the Blackhawks.
More News
