Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches 14th goal

Foligno scored an even-strength goal on four shots in Tuesday's win over the Capitals.

The veteran winger has been strong for the Blue Jackets this campaign, racking up 26 points in 50 games. Even though Foligno has just three power-play points, those numbers should increase, as evidenced by his 5:41 of ice time on the man advantage in Tuesday's contest. The 31-year-old is on pace for just his fourth career 40-point season.