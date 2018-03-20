Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches two helpers in Monday's OT win
Foligno picked up two assists while adding eight hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
The veteran forward has started to show signs of life offensively, scoring a goal and four points over the last four games, but it's the physical edge to Foligno's recent play that has been the biggest contributor to the Jackets' current eight-game win streak. Expect him to continue throwing his weight around as Columbus looks to lock down a playoff spot.
