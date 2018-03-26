Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out 2-4 weeks
Foligno will be sidelined 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.
If Foligno is on the short end of his expected timeline, he could be back for the start of the playoffs, but if his injury keeps him out closer to four weeks, he may miss the entire first-round series. Despite a six-game goal drought, the Buffalo native tallied five helpers over that stretch, along with 22 hits and six blocks. In order to provide additional forward depth, the Blue Jackets called up Alex Broadhurst from the minors.
