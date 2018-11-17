Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out against Carolina
Foligno (personal) won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Foligno is evidently still tending to the personal matter that caused him to miss practice Friday. The Blue Jackets are hoping he'll be able to join them in Toronto for Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, so his absence could be limited to a single game. Brandon Dubinsky is expected to replace Foligno on Columbus' second line for Saturday's contest.
