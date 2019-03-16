Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out for personal matter

Foligno isn't available for Saturday's game against the Bruins due to a personal matter, Jeff Svoboda of The Toledo Blade reports.

Foligno reportedly didn't travel with the team, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will be available for the remainder of the road trip. He's expected to return soon, with his next chance coming Tuesday in Calgary. Without the captain available, Lukas Sedlak will draw into the lineup and will take Foligno's spot as the left wing on the third line.