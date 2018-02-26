Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Partakes in limited on-ice workout

Foligno (lower body) endured a limited on-ice workout Monday, ahead of a home game against the Capitals, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Foligno has missed the past three games as he continues to tend to the lower-body injury that he sustained in a Feb. 18 contest against the Penguins. It's still too early to know whether the captain has any shot at playing in the upcoming contest, but we'll follow up when such details surface.