Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Picks up helper

Foligno notched an assist, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Foligno's helper came on Seth Jones' first-period tally. The 32-year-old forward has points in his four of his last five games. He's at 21 points 157 hits and 87 shots on goal through 48 contests. Foligno's worth a look in fantasy formats that reward physicality, especially as his scoring should get a boost while he's on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Oliver Bjorkstrand.