Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots first goal of season Tuesday

Foligno scored a goal and added two shots on net, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

His unassisted tally in the second period was his first goal of the season, but Foligno's been productive without finding the back of the net, racking up five points with a plus-7 rating through six games. He's been the one constant on the Jackets' second line through the early part of the year, and the veteran should continue seeing plenty of premium ice time moving forward.