Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots game-winner against Knights

Foligno scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights.

The Jackets had most of the best scoring chances on the night, but they couldn't get a puck past Malcolm Subban until Foligno banged home the rebound on a Seth Jones point shot 40 seconds into the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky took care of the rest. The veteran forward now has 18 points in 32 games this season, but the streaky Foligno could heat up -- or go ice cold -- at any time.