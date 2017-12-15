Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots milestone goal
Foligno found twine in Thursday night's 6-4 home win over the Islanders. It was his 100th career marker as a member of the Blue Jackets.
Captain Foligno's been maddeningly inconsistent in the attacking zone having crafted one point streak through 32 games. Worst yet, a power-play goal represents his lone man-advantage point this season. Still, his Thursday goal was quite impressive, as he lifted the puck top shelf on a wrister after weaving through the slot. It's best to leave Foligno on the bench until he starts reverting to the consistent point packer that we used to know.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores goal in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles continue Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Finds back of net again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Multi-point effort in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots first goal of season Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will begin season at center•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...