Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots milestone goal

Foligno found twine in Thursday night's 6-4 home win over the Islanders. It was his 100th career marker as a member of the Blue Jackets.

Captain Foligno's been maddeningly inconsistent in the attacking zone having crafted one point streak through 32 games. Worst yet, a power-play goal represents his lone man-advantage point this season. Still, his Thursday goal was quite impressive, as he lifted the puck top shelf on a wrister after weaving through the slot. It's best to leave Foligno on the bench until he starts reverting to the consistent point packer that we used to know.