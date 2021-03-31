Foligno recorded two assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Foligno helped out on David Savard's game-winner in the second period and Cam Atkinson's empty-netter in the third. The 33-year-old Foligno has a goal and two helpers in his last three games, although he posted just five points through 14 outings in all of March. The tough forward has 15 points, 92 hits, 24 PIM, 62 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 37 contests overall.