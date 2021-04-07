Foligno scored an empty-net goal on four shots and dished out four hits Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Foligno grabbed a loose puck at the Tampa Bay blue line and found the empty net from long range, putting the Blue Jackets ahead 4-0 with 6:30 left in the third period. It was the seventh goal of the year for the Columbus captain, whose four shots represented his best such output since the second game of the year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Finds back of net Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Supplies assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Earns pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Not practicing for precautionary reasons•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Clinches series with empty-netter•