Foligno scored an empty-net goal on four shot and dished out four hits Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Foligno grabbed a loose puck at the Tampa Bay blue line and found the empty net from long range, putting the Blue Jackets ahead 4-0 with 6:30 left in the third period. It was the seventh goal of the year for the Columbus captain, whose four shots represented his best such output since the second game of the year.