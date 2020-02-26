Play

Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Reaches double-digits in goals

Foligno scored on his lone shot of the game in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

Foligno got the Blue Jackets on the board with 6:27 left in the first period, collecting his 10th goal of the season. It's the seventh straight year in which he's hit double figures in the goal column, although he's shooting a career-low 7.1 percent in 2019-10.

