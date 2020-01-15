Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Records power-play helper
Foligno dished out a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.
Foligno notched a primary assist on Kevin Stenlund's power-play tally in the third period, and he continues to be the team's most physical player. The 32-year-old ranks eighth in the league with 144 hits, and he's accrued 18 points -- four on the power play -- as well.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Starting to heat up again•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Buries pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Eligible to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Handed three-game ban•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set for disciplinary hearing•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Extra discipline may be looming•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.