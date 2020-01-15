Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Records power-play helper

Foligno dished out a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Foligno notched a primary assist on Kevin Stenlund's power-play tally in the third period, and he continues to be the team's most physical player. The 32-year-old ranks eighth in the league with 144 hits, and he's accrued 18 points -- four on the power play -- as well.