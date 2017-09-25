Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Records zero shots

Foligno didn't register a shot on goal against Nashville in Sunday's 5-3 preseason loss.

Foligno was all over the ice Sunday, collecting 3:01 of power-play time, 3:14 spent with the penalty kill and 14:15 of even-strength play. With the addition of Artemi Panarin in the offseason, the captain will likely be demoted to a second-line role, centered by Brandon Dubinsky. Still, a 50-point season would be very much in play for the 29-year-old.