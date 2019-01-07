Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Remains with family
Foligno (personal) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The Jackets' forward will miss his fourth straight contest, as Foligno remains away from the team following his daughter's surgery. Some things are bigger than hockey. There's been no official word on when the 31-year-old will make his return to the lineup.
