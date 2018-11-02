Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores against San Jose

Foligno scored a goal on his lone shot during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Folgino picked up his lone point of the night by netting his fourth goal of the year. It's been a slow start the winger as he's averaging under a point-per-game despite seeing plenty of action on the Columbus power play.

