Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores goal in victory

Foligno picked up a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Foligno hadn't found the back of the net since Oct. 25, so he's been due for one for quite some time. The 30-year-old winger now has just 10 points in 23 games on the year after scoring 51 last season. He may be an option in deeper leagues, but he can't be relied on too heavily until he proves otherwise.