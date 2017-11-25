Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores goal in victory
Foligno picked up a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Foligno hadn't found the back of the net since Oct. 25, so he's been due for one for quite some time. The 30-year-old winger now has just 10 points in 23 games on the year after scoring 51 last season. He may be an option in deeper leagues, but he can't be relied on too heavily until he proves otherwise.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles continue Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Finds back of net again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Multi-point effort in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots first goal of season Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will begin season at center•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Records zero shots•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...