Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores in home win

Foligno scored a goal Tuesday in Columbus' 4-1 win over the Stars.

The marker gives Foligno five goals and nine points on the season. The 12-year veteran has been quiet of late, with just two goals in his last five games. For the season, Foligno has only one multi-point game and remains a risky fantasy play.

