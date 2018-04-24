Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores twice in Game 6 loss

Foligno scored two goals in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.

While a number of Jackets players failed to show up with their playoff lives on the line, Foligno wasn't one of them as he scored his first two goals of the series. His only other point this postseason was an assist in Game 2, however, and after a regular season in which he scored only 15 goals and 33 points, the 30-year-old seems likely to settle into a checking-line role in 2018-19.