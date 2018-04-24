Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Scores twice in Game 6 loss
Foligno scored two goals in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.
While a number of Jackets players failed to show up with their playoff lives on the line, Foligno wasn't one of them as he scored his first two goals of the series. His only other point this postseason was an assist in Game 2, however, and after a regular season in which he scored only 15 goals and 33 points, the 30-year-old seems likely to settle into a checking-line role in 2018-19.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Gets first point of 2017-18 playoffs•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out 2-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Another two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches two helpers in Monday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...