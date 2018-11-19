Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set to return Monday

Foligno (personal) has linked up with the team in Toronto and is expected to slot into the lineup for Monday's contest.

Foligno was away from the team due to a personal matter that caused him to miss Saturday's clash with Carolina. With the winger back in the fold, he will likely slot into a top-six role in addition to retaking his spot on the power play. Prior to having to step away, the Buffalo native notched four points, 13 shots and six blocks in his previous five appearances.