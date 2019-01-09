Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set to return Thursday
Foligno (personal) is expected to rejoin the team for a game-day skate Thursday and then slot back into the lineup against Nashville, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Foligno missed the previous four games to attend to a family matter, but will be back on the ice with his teammates Wednesday. The winger recorded three goals in his previous six contests and will look to pick up where he left off versus the Predators.
